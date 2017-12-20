LETTER: United Way of Ellis County needs your help!

UWEC

The United Way of Ellis County is nearing the end of their 2017 United Way Campaign and it has been a busy time starting with Community Kick-offs, Heroes in Action events, Dine-Out Days, Pumpkin Roll and Run, Power of the Purse Event, Night of Giving, Online Auction, parades, community mailings and the creation of the Wonder Women League. Sherry Dryden, Executive Director and Nancy Jeter, Campaign Chair both express being forever grateful to the many businesses, organizations, and individuals who have contributed to help make the campaign a success. However, the United Way is only at 70% of their goal and is asking for help.

The United Way makes a profound difference in the Ellis County Community by helping people during times of crisis. There are currently 13 United Way partner agencies that, with the help of the United Way, are able to create change through the valuable services they provide. These services include assistance to those dealing with cancer, providing shelter for families in need of assistance, early intervention services for children, counseling, assistance for individuals with disabilities, providing mentors to at-risk children, and so much more. As Nancy states, “I used to work at one of those partner agencies and I can tell you first-hand that funding provided by the United Way enabled our agency to change thousands of young lives in a positive way through the years.”

The United Way has become so much more than just raising money for partner agencies. Did you know that the United Way also provides direct services such as having a free prescription discount card program with Family-Wize, strategic planning support to partner agencies, free BoardWalk training to all non-profits, grant review opportunities, directory of all services in Ellis County through www.elliscountykshelp.com, and the 211 Nationwide referral-program?

This year, 16 agencies have applied for $414,000 to help their agencies provide services. To help with the current short fall, the United Way has a fun community challenge. The challenge is for every donation given to help reach the goal, a long piece of duct tape will be used to tape Sherry to a wall during their Business After Hours on January 18th from 5-7 p.m with the Chamber. If the campaign goal of $450,000 is met, then Nancy Jeter, Campaign Chair, will get to put a pie in Sherry’s face after she is duct taped to the wall! Come join them to see if they made goal. Just prior to the Business After Hours event, at 4 p.m. they will have a ribbon cutting for the new Wonder Women League and the announcement of their first project. This is a group of extraordinary women who are committed to inspire and empower women to affect change in our community.

Through the generosity of last year’s donors, the partner agencies were able to provide over 15,000 services to 8,000 people. The partner agencies are counting on the United Way so they can continue to do great things. Please open your heart and do what you can to help the United Way over the finish line! Everyone wins when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, and when people are healthy. It does more than impact our community, it impacts all of us! To donate online visit www.liveunited.us or stop by the United Way office at 205 E. 7th Suite 111.

Wishing you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,

All of us at the United Way of Ellis County!