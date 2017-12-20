🎥 HFD offers free fire, CO2 alarms program

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Smoke alarms that are properly installed and maintained play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries. If there is a fire in your home, smoke spreads fast and you need smoke alarms to give you time to get out.

For local residents who may not be able to afford smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, the Hays Fire Department can provide them, according to Chief Gary Brown.

“The HFD installs no-cost smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms for persons on fixed incomes or who may otherwise not be able to afford this protection,” Brown said. “For people with limited mobility but who can afford to buy the alarms, we will send firefighters out to install those for people or to change batteries, whatever we need to do to make you safe.”

For more information, call the Hays Fire Department at 785-628-7330.