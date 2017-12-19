Trump win: House passes $1.5T tax bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the push in Congress to pass a sweeping tax cut bill (all times local):

2:05 p.m.

The House has passed the most sweeping rewrite of the nation’s tax laws in more than three decades. The bill now goes to the Senate for an expected vote Tuesday evening.

The House approved the bill by a mostly party line vote of 227-203. The bill represents the first major legislative victory for President Donald Trump.

The $1.5 trillion package would provide steep tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy and more modest cuts for middle- and low-income families. The business tax cuts would take effect in January. Workers would start to see changes in the amount of taxes withheld from their paychecks in February.

The bill would nearly double the standard deduction used by most taxpayers, while those who itemize would lose some deductions.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act = Job Growth!!!!! #taxreform pic.twitter.com/1dl3a1Fxg6 — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) December 18, 2017

The typical family making $73,000 a year will get a $2,059 tax cut next year under our plan. Here’s how: ✔ Doubles the standard deduction – first $24,000 of your family’s income is tax-free

✔ Doubles the Child Tax Credit to $2,000

✔ Lowers your tax rate pic.twitter.com/q0ndfgBvwL — Rep. Kevin Yoder (@RepKevinYoder) December 19, 2017

2 p.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is hailing the Republican tax package, saying “today, we give the people of this country their money back.”

Ryan was wrapping up debate on the House floor on Tuesday ahead of the vote on the $1.5 trillion tax package. It was the realization of Ryan’s years-long work on tax policy.

Protesters disagreed.

On woman yelled from the vistors’ gallery: “You’re lying. You’re lying. Only rich will benefit.” She was escorted out of the chamber by Capitol Police.

Another woman told the Wisconsin Republican he needs to learn math.

1:50 p.m.

Several protesters have briefly disrupted House debate on the tax bill, yelling, “kill the bill. Don’t kill us.”

Police removed the demonstrators from the visitors’ gallery and debate proceeded, with Republicans and Democrats alternating in speaking about the $1.5 trillion package.

Several Democratic lawmakers applauded. The last protester escorted out of the gallery nodded toward the Democrats and said, “thank you.” Republicans did not applaud, but several could be seen smiling.

The House was expected to pass the bill shortly.

