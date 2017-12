The Hays Middle School seventh grade girls basketball team recently wrapped up its season on Dec. 16 in Dodge City at the MSWAC tournament.

Both the A and B teams finished the season with a perfect 15-0 record and won the league championship.

The A team outscored their opponents by an average score of 38-8 and the B team outscored theirs by a margin of 41-5. The teams were coached by Len Melvin, Lorren Williams and Katie Leos.