Audit: Kansas schools get millions in unauthorized aid

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An audit has found that the largest school districts in Kansas have received millions in funding not allowed by state law.

The Kansas State Department of Education has given more than $45 million to the districts in just the past five years to help bus students to school. State auditors estimate Wichita’s district alone will get nearly $3 million more than legally allowed.

The audit report released last week found the department is distributing transportation funds to districts using a method repealed by lawmakers in the 1970s. The method results in districts with the highest population densities receiving more aid.

The report recommends the department remove the unauthorized aid beginning in the 2018-19 school year.

Department officials say they began making the payments decades ago after a request from lawmakers.

