Crough set to be named Hays High football coach

UPDATE: The school board unanimously approved the personnel transactions as part of the consent agenda Monday. Crough is the next football coach at Hays High School.

Crough spent this past season as the defense coordinator and linebackers coach at Hutchinson Community College. Before that he served as head coach for one season at Andover leading the Trojans to a 6-4 record.

From 2013-15, Crough was a coach at Great Bend, serving as the defense coordinator under Bo Black for the 2013 season and then taking over the head coach for two seasons when Black was named the coach at Hays High. Great Bend finished 10-9 under Crough.

Crough played both football and baseball at Fort Hays State and was an all RMAC honorable mention selection at linebacker in 2003.

He was born in Salina and graduated from Garden City High in 1999.