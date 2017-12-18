Hays Post

Crough set to be named Hays High football coach

UPDATE: The school board unanimously approved the personnel transactions as part of the consent agenda Monday. Crough is the next football coach at Hays High School.

Former Great Bend and Andover head coach Tony Crough is set to become the next football coach at Hays High, pending approval from the USD 489 school board Monday.

Crough spent this past season as the defense coordinator and linebackers coach at Hutchinson Community College. Before that he served as head coach for one season at Andover leading the Trojans to a 6-4 record.

From 2013-15, Crough was a coach at Great Bend, serving as the defense coordinator under Bo Black for the 2013 season and then taking over the head coach for two seasons when Black was named the coach at Hays High. Great Bend finished 10-9 under Crough.

Crough played both football and baseball at Fort Hays State and was an all RMAC honorable mention selection at linebacker in 2003.

He was born in Salina and graduated from Garden City High in 1999.

  • alone please

    Maybe the parents will leave this one alone and let him coach! Attn parents, not every kid can be an all american! Give him some time and don’t run him off.

    • Relieved

      We let the other one coach for 3 years and that turned out good…..NOT!!

      • Taxpayer

        Too bad people forget that public schools are for EDUCATION, not sports. How much taxpayer money goes to pay all these coaches, rent FHSU football field, pay for insurance, busing, gas, heat/cool school gyms for games, etc? People complain about property taxes but making sports self funded would help decrease that. We don’t have money to pay our teachers, but will search all over to bring in top coaches.