Murder: Text messages help send Kansas City woman to prison

KANSAS CITY (AP) – A Kansas City woman has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for her role in a New Year’s Day 2016 shooting that killed a man and left a woman wounded.

The Kansas City Star reports that 20-year-old Destynie Wright was sentenced by a Jackson County judge on Friday.

Wright had been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, tampering with evidence and two counts of armed criminal action after participating in the shooting in south Kansas City that killed Sederick Jones.

Wright’s co-defendant in the case, Ramon Boyd, has yet to stand trial.

Police say used blood evidence to link Wright to the shooting and found text messages to Boyd about Jones saying “come get him now!!!!!”