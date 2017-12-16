Licenses buyers soon to enjoy auto-renew and 365-day licenses

KDWPT

PRATT – Take care of those who take care of you, right? Well, staff at the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) are doing their best to ensure hunters, anglers, and other license buyers are taken care of in a big way in 2018 and for many years to come.

For the first time, Kansas licenses buyers will soon have the ability to auto-renew some of their favorite annual licenses and permits. And, many of those will be valid (beginning Jan. 1, 2018) for 365 days from date of purchase.

Previously, Kansas’ outdoor licenses and permits were set to expire Dec. 31 of each calendar year, regardless of purchase date. But that’s about to change. Kansas license buyers will soon be able to enjoy more season for their money, without any additional cost.

Both the auto-renew option and 365-day licenses will be available beginning Dec. 15, 2017. While these new features are implemented, 2018 licenses and permits purchased between Dec. 15 and Dec. 31, 2017 will not be valid until Jan. 1, 2018. Once valid, the item purchased, if eligible, will then be valid for 365 days.

For a complete list of licenses and permits that will be valid for 365 days, visit ksoutdoors.com/License-Permits/365-Day-Licenses

For instructions on how to enroll in auto-renew, visit ksoutdoors.com/License-Permits/Auto-Renew.

“Never Miss A Memory” afield with KDWPT’s new auto-renew and 365-day license options.