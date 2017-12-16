Kansas woman hospitalized after Gove Co. rollover accident

GOVE COUNTY — A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Saturday in Gove County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Honda passenger vehicle driven by Brittany Becky Macedo, 20, Garden City, was southbound on County Road 18 one mile south of Campus.

The vehicle left the road to the right and the driver over corrected. The vehicle came back onto the road, left the road to the right, entered the west ditch and rolled and unknown amount of times.

Macedo was transported to Logan County Hospital. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.