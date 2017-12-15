Truck rolls after driver falls asleep in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY — A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 10:30 a.m. Friday in Rush County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Isuzu truck driven by Tate Nowell Bartlett, 23, Dodge City, Vehicle one was east bound on X road fourteen miles west of Great Bend.

The driver fell asleep. The truck went to the right edge of the road. The driver over corrected and the truck rolled into the north ditch.

Bartlett was transported to the hospital in Great Bend. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.