Tigers open three-game homestand with Kansas Wesleyan Saturday

Fort Hays State opens a three-game homestand on Saturday (Dec. 16) when it hosts Kansas Wesleyan at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers are 7-3 overall, coming off a 1-1 road swing in MIAA play. FHSU is 7-3 overall, while Kansas Wesleyan enters at 7-5.

This is the first meeting with Kansas Wesleyan in 10 years. The teams last met during the 2007-08 season when the Tigers claimed a 78-61 win in Hays. This is the 88th meeting all-time between the schools and FHSU has won the last 17 games, holding a 56-31 lead in series history. Kansas Wesleyan last victory over FHSU was back in the 1950-51 season.

Though this is a non-conference contest, FHSU is out to a 3-1 start in MIAA play. Last week the Tigers took their first conference loss of the season at Washburn on Wednesday by a score of 69-58, but then turned around Saturday and picked up a road win at Emporia State by the same score. All of Fort Hays State’s seven wins occurred at either Gross Memorial Coliseum, or White Auditorium in Emporia. FHSU opened the year with a neutral site win over Southwest Minnesota State in White Auditorium. The Tigers play their final three games of December at home, where they are 5-0 so far this year.

The Tigers continue to lead the MIAA in assists, averaging 17.1 per game. Kyler Kinnamon leads that charge at point guard, dishing out 5.1 per game. He has at least three helpers in every game this year with eight as his season high. He ranks third in the MIAA in assists per game, while also ranking second in steals per game (2.2).

Hadley Gillum is coming off his third double-double of the season with 21 points and 12 rebounds in the win at Emporia State this past Saturday. He leads the team at 18.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, which rank sixth and seventh in the MIAA respectively. Brady Werth is the only other Tiger averaging double figures in scoring right now at 11.1 points per game. In conference play, Gillum is the only Tiger averaging double figures at 22.8 points per game.

Jordan McNelly leads Kansas Wesleyan in scoring at 16.3 points per game, followed by Jamon Fulton at 11.3 per game. The Coyotes had a three-game win streak snapped on Tuesday at the hands of Friends University. KWU is 5-3 in its conference (KCAC) so far this season.