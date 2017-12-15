🎥 DOCTOR’S NOTE: Dec. 15

Friend,

As you finish your holiday shopping, it is important that you know Congress is working around the clock on vital legislation like the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that is designed to put more money back in hard-working American’s pockets.

We anticipate the final version of the tax bill to come out of the conference committee at any moment. From there we can see what differences the conference process has produced. As we await votes, I hope that my colleagues and I can send this historic legislation, that will modernize our tax system, to the President’s desk before Christmas.

In its current language, the bill will vastly improve our economy, and enable small businesses to operate with fewer restrictions. Our new tax code will also encourage businesses to bring their jobs back home and boost employment opportunities for Americans. On a household level, a doubling of the standard deduction will benefit more than 80 percent of residents in my district. This legislation prioritizes more than your savings, in Congress, we are also simplifying the tax filing system. If passed, you will now be able to fill out your returns on a postcard like the one below.

UPCOMING: Monday 2:30CT – Tax Q&A on Facebook LIVE:

As finally preparations take shape in the conference committee to firm up a final version of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, I invite you to join me for a Q&A session, live on Facebook (details below). This should be a great opportunity to have your questions answered, and for me to hear the concerns of Kansans back home.

If you would like to ask me a question, head over to my Facebook page and post them there, or call my office at 202-225-2715 and leave your questions.

In the House

This week I had the privilege of attending a lunch with Vice President Mike Pence and members of the House Values Action Team.

The Values Action Team believes and promotes traditional values, which Laina and I have long supported through Focus on the Family. This team uses the same principals to guide their actions and legislation in Congress.

Following the lunch I also had the opportunity to speak with the Vice President about the importance of trade and preserving NAFTA. Opportunities like this are so important in the policy making process and the mood was very positive.