Kansas man dies in Ness County rollover accident

NESS COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Wednesday in Ness County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Dodge Stratus driven by Travis Lee Smith, 27, Ness City, was southbound on X road just north of Kansas 96.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It hit embankment. The vehicle rolled, ejected the driver and came to rest on its wheels facing north east in a field.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Fitzgeralds Mortuary. He was not wearing a seat belt, according the KHP.