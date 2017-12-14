Gella’s sets toy drive for KVC Wheatland Hospital

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Gella’s Dinner and Lb. Brewing Co. will sponsor a toy drive for KVC Wheatland Psychiatric Hospital of Hays on Saturday.

Gella’s General Manager Derrick Broeckelman’s girlfriend works at KVC. They began to talk about the situation of the children who are in residential mental health treatment at the hospital. Both Broeckelman and his girlfriend wished they could do something to make the holiday brighter for the children who are undergoing treatment at the facility.

“She felt bad for the kids and said they were never able to give them a proper Christmas,” he said.

The owners of Gella’s came on board and said they would sponsor a toy drive for the facility.

Stop by Gella’s on Saturday and drop off $20 worth of toys or necessities for children 6 to 17 and receive $10 in bonus bucks for any food or products at the brewery or diner. You must have your receipt for the toys to claim your bonus bucks.

Broeckelman said necessities could be toothbrushes or socks. The staff at the hospital is trying to get the children to engage with other people, so things like games or Legos would be good.

“I know management and our owners have been huge supporters of this,” Broeckelman said. “As a cornerstone store in downtown and the Hays community, it is our duty to help in other areas of the community too.”

Gella’s will open at 9 a.m. Saturday and accept gifts through regular business hours. Complimentary pastries will be served from 9 to 11 a.m.