Former WaKeeney police chief faces additional charges in KBI investigation

WAKEENEY – On December 14, 2017, Terry Eberle, of WaKeeney, Trego County, Kansas, the former WaKeeney, Chief of Police, was charged by the Trego County Attorney’s Office with two (2) counts of Perjury and eight (8) counts of Making False Information (all felonies), according to Trego Co. Attorney Chris Lyon.

These charges stem from an ongoing investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. These charges are in addition to, and not in place of, the previous charges in Trego County Case 17CR-45.

In Trego County Case 17CR-45, Eberle is charged with Blackmail (felony), Making False Information (felony), Theft (felony and misdemeanor), Attempted Official Misconduct (felony), Intimidation of a Witness (misdemeanor), Harassment by Telephone (misdemeanor), Tampering with a Public Record (misdemeanor), and Attempted Interference with Law Enforcement (misdemeanor).

Please keep in mind that the arrest and charging of an individual is merely an allegation of criminal wrongdoing. All defendants maintain a presumption of innocence unless or until proven guilty in court of law.

