Local Senior Companions, Foster Grandparents recognized

by

One Rush County and four Ellis County Senior Companions were honored for their service with the Fort Hays State University Foster Grandparent & Senior Companion Program at the monthly in-service meeting at Sternberg Museum in Hays on November 1, 2017.

Those recognized were:
(left to right)
Pam Dietrich, Ellis – 8 Years of Service
Gloria Vogel, Hays – 7 Years of Service
Phyllis Robertson, Hays – 1 Year of Service
Kay Weaver, Hays – 8 Years of Service
Richard Moore, LaCrosse – 7 Years of Service

These Companions contributed their time helping individuals remain independently in their homes. Our thanks to these volunteers for their service.

  • Noe Gillespie

    Great program and I appreciate all you did for the Good Sam – Ellis.