Local Senior Companions, Foster Grandparents recognized

One Rush County and four Ellis County Senior Companions were honored for their service with the Fort Hays State University Foster Grandparent & Senior Companion Program at the monthly in-service meeting at Sternberg Museum in Hays on November 1, 2017.

Those recognized were:

(left to right)

Pam Dietrich, Ellis – 8 Years of Service

Gloria Vogel, Hays – 7 Years of Service

Phyllis Robertson, Hays – 1 Year of Service

Kay Weaver, Hays – 8 Years of Service

Richard Moore, LaCrosse – 7 Years of Service

These Companions contributed their time helping individuals remain independently in their homes. Our thanks to these volunteers for their service.

– SUBMITTED –