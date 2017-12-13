FHSU professor suspended after drug arrest

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

A Fort Hays State University political science professor has been suspended after an arrest for drug possession with intent to distribute.

Bryan Eugene Bennett, 41, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Dec. 6 at Rarick Hall on suspicion of distribution of marijuana/more than 25 grams, distribution or possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp and use of a telecommunications device to facilitate a drug transaction.

Ellis County Attorney Tom Drees said Bennett has not been charged, but he expected him to be charged Thursday or Friday.

Bennett has been released on his own recognizance and is being supervised by community corrections. At his bond hearing, he was handed a letter from the university in which he was suspended with pay and banned from the university grounds, which was also a condition of his bond, Drees said.