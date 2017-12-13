Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

FHSU professor suspended after drug arrest

by 6 Comments

By CRISTINA JANNEY
Hays Post

A Fort Hays State University political science professor has been suspended after an arrest for drug possession with intent to distribute.

Bryan Eugene Bennett, 41, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Dec. 6 at Rarick Hall on suspicion of distribution of marijuana/more than 25 grams, distribution or possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp and use of a telecommunications device to facilitate a drug transaction.

Ellis County Attorney Tom Drees said Bennett has not been charged, but he expected him to be charged Thursday or Friday.

Bennett has been released on his own recognizance and is being supervised by community corrections. At his bond hearing, he was handed a letter from the university in which he was suspended with pay and banned from the university grounds, which was also a condition of his bond, Drees said.

  • Stupid Laws

    Lame charges. 25 grams? Haha. What a joke. Most cops anymore wouldn’t even bust you with less and an ounce. Stupid archaic laws. Sad we are still punishing our citizenry with these 75 year old racist laws. What a joke. Hopefully he told the arresting officer to get a life.

    • Parrish

      Racist laws? Well you got the first part right on your moniker.

      • The More You Know

        many current drug laws were only made to further persecute African Americans. So, yes, racist laws.

    • Chris

      It said more than 25 grams and I think 28 is an oz

  • C’mon

    What gives with the entitlements? FHSU suspends him WITH PAY? Perhaps that’s because he hasn’t been formally charged or convicted for that matter & he might have some special tenure deal, BUT then the court has to outdo FHSU and release him on his own recognizance, while 99% of everyone else would have a HUGE ($25K-$100K) bond to post (especially since it was near a school & for DISTRIBUTION) !?!?
    While its on my mind, SOMEHOW, Hays Post missed the recent news that the Hays Police Department is also no longer arresting for non-violent misdemeanors, which includes misdemeanor drug possession. Where I realize its just a misdemeanor and in many cases first offenses, its screwy that Hays Police Department makes the decision to not arrest, meanwhile the KHP and Sheriff Dept. still do make the arrests. Everyone needs to get on the same page, either make it an arrestable offense or just legalize it, personally, I don’t care which way it goes. The reason behind this development: HPD thinks they are going to save big money…I wish Law & Order came before pinching pennies. I wish everyone was giving the same playing field.

  • thinker

    He’s also a teacher and is paid to teach not drug deal on campus