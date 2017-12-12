TMP cruises past Victoria

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Girls: TMP 61, Victoria 24

HAYS, Kan.-TMP jumped on Victoria early and often and put Tuesday night’s match-up with the Lady Knights out of reach early as they built a 15 point first quarter lead and led 20-6 heading into the second quarter. The Lady Monarchs scored the first 10 points of the second quarter cruised into halftime with a 34-9 lead. Both teams struggled with turnovers in the first half as Victoria turned the ball over 20 times and TMP nine in the first half.

The second half turned into a very similar story as TMP rolled to a 61-24 win. Savannah Yost and Jillian Lowe led TMP with 10 points apiece. Victoria drops to 1-4 on the season and TMP moves to 4-1 with their third straight victory. The Lady Monarchs will close out the 2017 portion of their schedule at Oakley on Friday while Victoria will play their final game before Christmas next Tuesday against Plainville.

GIRLS HIGHLIGHTS



ROSE MCFARLAND INTERVIEW



Boys: TMP 60, Victoria 28

HAYS, Kan.-It was a slow start for TMP and Victoria as the two teams battled at Al Billinger Fieldhouse in Hays on Tuesday night. TMP built a 10 point lead, 16-6, after the first quarter and blew the game open in the second quarter as the scored the first eight points and led 33-10 at the half.

The Monarchs continued to force Victoria turnovers in the second half and scored the first 19 points of the third quarter and led by 41 points, 56-15, after three. TMP went on to pick up the 60-28 win and improve to 3-2 as they head to Oakley Friday night. Victoria is still without a win at 0-5 and will play next Tuesday at home against Plainville.

BOYS HIGHLIGHTS



JOE HERTEL INTERVIEW

