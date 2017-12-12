Senator Roberts discusses benefits of NAFTA

WASHINGTON — Kansas Senator Pat Roberts is among featured speaker at the Washington International Trade Association Tuesday meeting. The discussion is centered on what happens if the U.S. withdraws from NAFTA and what will happen if President Trump issues a notice of withdrawal from NAFTA?

Roberts: U.S. ag has grown because of agreements like #NAFTA. From the farmer in the field to the grocer in the store, American workers have benefited from that growth. — Sen. Ag Republicans (@SenateAgGOP) December 12, 2017

Roberts: In preparation for writing #FarmBill18, I’ve been talking with folks all over the country, and one thing is clear: times are challenging in farm country. We’re going to do what we can to provide farmers with certainty they need to be successful producers. — Sen. Ag Republicans (@SenateAgGOP) December 12, 2017

Roberts: I’ve also heard from folks around the country that they need reliable markets, both domestically and abroad, to sell not just the things that we make, but also the commodities that we grow. — Sen. Ag Republicans (@SenateAgGOP) December 12, 2017

Roberts: I joined Senator @JohnBoozman & 16 Senators in requesting that before committing to any changes in #NAFTA, the economic analysis illustrating the impact on the full supply chain of industries involved be shared. — Sen. Ag Republicans (@SenateAgGOP) December 12, 2017

Roberts: There’s a lot of frustration in farm country because we’re missing opportunities to grow our exports. #NAFTA renegotiation could provide just that opportunity. Strengthening and modernizing NAFTA should result in even stronger economic growth for the US, Canada & Mexico. — Sen. Ag Republicans (@SenateAgGOP) December 12, 2017