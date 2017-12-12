Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

Senator Roberts discusses benefits of NAFTA

by 1 Comment

WASHINGTON — Kansas Senator Pat Roberts is among featured speaker at the Washington International Trade Association Tuesday meeting. The discussion is centered on what happens if the U.S. withdraws from NAFTA and what will happen if President Trump issues a notice of withdrawal from NAFTA?

  • crm

    They buy our wheat and what do we get their criminals and drugs.