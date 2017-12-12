Hays High athletic director Chris Michaelis to resign

Hays High’s athletic director Chris Michaelis has turned in his resignation effective July 1, 2018. The resignation was part of the personnel transactions at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Michaelis has spent 21 years in the USD 489 school district. He spent time as a teacher, boys and girls soccer coach, and most recently athletic director and assistant principal. Prior to coming to Hays, Michaelis spent five years in education in Manhattan. He also served five years in the Army prior to his career in education.

Michaelis will finish out his duties for the current school year, which include the process of finding a new football coach.