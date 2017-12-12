Hays Post

Ex-Kansas official accused of harassment fired from new job

Brandt Haehn-photo courtesy Kansas News Service

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A company helping to manage the Kansas Medicaid program has fired an employee facing allegations of sexual misconduct from a previous job as a state social services administrator.

Amerigroup Kansas spokeswoman Olga Gallardo said Tuesday in an email that Brandt Haehn no longer works for the company. Amerigroup is among three companies managing Medicaid health coverage for the needy.

Gallardo didn’t provide further details. Haehn couldn’t be reached for comment.

Haehn formerly was the administrator overseeing in-home and community services in the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services.

He left in June after being disciplined over his alleged conduct toward a woman who formerly worked for a provider of services to the disabled.

The woman, Jennifer Gill, told The Topeka Capital-Journal that Haehn solicited sex from her.

  • Realist

    Wow…..a guy ‘solicited s-x’ from a woman he worked with. Big deal. Grow up. If he asked for some and she said no, then no harm. This is life. Can you only ask a woman that is a complete stranger nowadays? Plus, getting tired of these women bringing things to light 15 years after they happened, especially when they do it because the person is now famous and has money.