Ellis Co. Commission will consider bids on Health Department remodel

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

The Ellis County Commission will consider moving forward with the remodeling of the future home to the county Health Department at Monday’s commission meeting.

In June, the county purchased the property at 2507 Canterbury Drive in Hays with the intention of remodeling the space and moving the Health Department to that location.

Last month, the county posted a bid package, and six bids were received Dec. 4. The commission will consider the bids Monday.

The commission will also continue a discussion on broadcasting the meetings and review and authorize 2017 end-of-year budget transfers.

The Public Building Commission will meet at 5 p.m. with the regular county commission meeting to follow at the County Administrative Center.