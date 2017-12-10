Cart paths set for repair at Fort Hays Municipal Golf Course

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

The Hays City Commission heard a report Thursday night on a bid to replace concrete on the Fort Hays Municipal Golf Course cart paths.

Jeff Boyle, parks director, is proposing concrete replacement for the back-nine cart paths. The current paths were installed in 1998.

Morgan Brothers Construction of La Crosse has submitted the low bid of $100,000. The repairs are being paid for through trail fees from all members and nonmembers who use their own carts on the paths.

Mayor Shaun Musil asked why staff was not doing the project.

“It is a continual process that we had so many projects going on that we can’t get enough people focused and concentrated on that job long enough to get it done, to be truthful about it,” Boyle said. “We have a lot of golfers who are concerned at this point that they are spending this money every year for cart path trail fees and not enough is getting done. That is why we are asking for this money.”

The work is anticipated to start in January and be completed by May 15.

Specific holes might have to be temporarily closed during construction, but Boyle said the complete back nine will not have to be closed while the work is being done. Players will be allowed to drive the fairway during the work.

Two smaller areas along hole 17 and the path back to the cart shed will still need to be repaired and will be done as the funds become available.