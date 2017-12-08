Hays Post

Historic downtown Hays bar Brass Rail for sale

by 6 Comments

By CRISTINA JANNEY
Hays Post

The historic Hays bar the Brass Rail is for sale.

The bar, 114 E. 11th, has operated in downtown Hays since 1943, according to current owner Eric Schuette.

Schuette, who also owns the Sip ‘N’ Spin, wanted to dispel rumors either bar was in financial trouble.

“Basically I am getting older, and the wear and tear of running two bars is getting to me,” said Schuette, 45. “I just want to lighten my load as I get older.”

The Brass Rail remains open and will remain open until such time as a new owner can be found. Schuette said he is under no pressure to sell.

He said he has mixed feelings about the future of the Brass Rail. He said he would like to see the historic bar remain a bar, but he is not opposed to considering a deal from someone who would like to buy the space for another purpose. He said he has soft spot for the historic business, but a new use would mean that the bar would not compete with the Sip ‘N’ Spin, which he intends to continue to run.

“My accountant keeps reminding me that nostalgia doesn’t pay the bills,” he said.

Schuette has been a part of Sip ‘N’ Spin for 22 years and owned the bar for 17 years. He has owned the Brass Rail for 11 years.

He said buying and running the Brass Rail was like owning a piece of Hays history. Schuette has tried to restore the bar to what it was like in previous years.

People often come in and say they met they met their husband or wife at the bar. One of Schuette’s friend’s grandparents and parents met at the local bar.

“It’s got a lot of history for one place,” he said.

Schuette was visiting Kansas City once and mentioned to some strangers that he operated two bars in Hays, Kansas. When he mentioned the Brass Rail, the men, who were from Missouri, smiled and told a story about visiting the bar in 1964.

“People remember that,” he said. “That is what I have always liked about it and that is why I continue to enjoy it over there too. It is a bit of history for Hays.

The 3,750-square-foot bar is listed for sale at $550,000. For more information, contact Tim Cossaart at RE/MAX Hays.

Share your memories of the Brass Rail in the comments.

  • Dennis

    I couldn’t fund FHSC and the Rail in 1965-66, but I tried!

  • HRP

    It would be unfortunate if the Rail was repurposed. His accountant is not entirely correct… nostalgia can pay the bills—if you actually market the place. The Rail is a great hang out for older people here in Hays. It’s fantastic the the bar does not attract college students. The Rail is the natural bar to continue your night after stepping out of Gella’s.

    The Brass Rail could probably stand a little TLC, updating and marketing to reinforce the clientele it already brings. The fact that it’s such a historical bar is reason enough to keep it as the Brass Rail.

  • Just Thinking

    The brass rail, isn’t that a gay bar?

    • Does that matter?

      Even if it was, should that matter? Do you have problems with gay people? Every one I’ve ever met has been a great customer, and a great friend. Get out of the stone age

    • Not one to judge

      No, but they won’t discriminate if you and your boyfriend want to go have a drink.

    • Nope

      Any bar can be a gay bar. I’ve converted many “straight” guys after a night of drinking.