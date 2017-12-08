Historic downtown Hays bar Brass Rail for sale

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

The historic Hays bar the Brass Rail is for sale.

The bar, 114 E. 11th, has operated in downtown Hays since 1943, according to current owner Eric Schuette.

Schuette, who also owns the Sip ‘N’ Spin, wanted to dispel rumors either bar was in financial trouble.

“Basically I am getting older, and the wear and tear of running two bars is getting to me,” said Schuette, 45. “I just want to lighten my load as I get older.”

The Brass Rail remains open and will remain open until such time as a new owner can be found. Schuette said he is under no pressure to sell.

He said he has mixed feelings about the future of the Brass Rail. He said he would like to see the historic bar remain a bar, but he is not opposed to considering a deal from someone who would like to buy the space for another purpose. He said he has soft spot for the historic business, but a new use would mean that the bar would not compete with the Sip ‘N’ Spin, which he intends to continue to run.

“My accountant keeps reminding me that nostalgia doesn’t pay the bills,” he said.

Schuette has been a part of Sip ‘N’ Spin for 22 years and owned the bar for 17 years. He has owned the Brass Rail for 11 years.

He said buying and running the Brass Rail was like owning a piece of Hays history. Schuette has tried to restore the bar to what it was like in previous years.

People often come in and say they met they met their husband or wife at the bar. One of Schuette’s friend’s grandparents and parents met at the local bar.

“It’s got a lot of history for one place,” he said.

Schuette was visiting Kansas City once and mentioned to some strangers that he operated two bars in Hays, Kansas. When he mentioned the Brass Rail, the men, who were from Missouri, smiled and told a story about visiting the bar in 1964.

“People remember that,” he said. “That is what I have always liked about it and that is why I continue to enjoy it over there too. It is a bit of history for Hays.

The 3,750-square-foot bar is listed for sale at $550,000. For more information, contact Tim Cossaart at RE/MAX Hays.

