Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

‘MeToo’ movement named Time magazine’s Person of the Year

by 2 Comments

NEW YORK (AP) — The anti-harassment #MeToo movement has been named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

In the wake of revelations about Harvey Weinstein and other men, millions have shared their stories about being sexually harassed and assaulted.

The announcement was made Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show, where longtime host Matt Lauer was recently fired amid harassment allegations.

Other finalists included President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

  • LiesLiesLies

    It’s a good think Trump turned down the “person of the year” offer. Haha. Impulsive lying. I can’t believe a word that comes out of his mouth. Turns out we are all (middle class) are getting assaulted by the tax law that’s about to bad. Can’t wait for higher taxes while Trump and his billionaire friends get a big tax break. Drain the swamp my *ss.

    • LiesLiesLies

      Wow I should really grammar check before I post.

      Good thing* he turned down person of the year.

      Tax law that’s about to pass*.