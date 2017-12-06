Kuhn’s Diamond Jewelers prepares to make the move to Tebo Village

Hays Post

Within the next few months, Kuhn’s Diamond Jewelers will move from its downtown Hays location to Tebo Village north of Interstate 70.

Sari Reynolds, owner with her husband Randy, were looking at remodeling their store at 1009 Main when the Tebo Investment Group approached the family with a business opportunity, she said.

“For me, the bulk of the reason is that area is where the people are headed. It is more convenient. I just believe it will be a lot more traffic,” she said.

Reynolds’ family has been in the jewelry business for 87 years and in their present location since 1987. She said she has loved being downtown and will very much miss “The Bricks,” but this move was the right thing to do for the business at this time.

The business is still taking bids on the remodeling for its new location, so it should be sometime in March before the business moves.

The business will be moving from a 2,500-square-foot space downtown to a 2,000-square-foot space at Tebo Village. However, the new location — just east of Smallcakes at 4320 Vine St., Ste. 30 — will allow Kuhn’s to have more showcase area because of its configuration.

The business hopes to expand into new lines, which they will be exploring at an upcoming jewelry show in mid-January.

As the store works on the moving process, Kuhn’s has marked down its current inventory in hopes of starting with new items at the new store.

Although the business will be moving, it will keep its emphasis on providing quality diamonds and settings as well as jewelry design and repair.

“Diamonds will always be our feature, our expertise. That is what we do. Going along with that is going to be the custom design,” Reynolds said.

Brad Hendrich of Kuhn’s is a Gemological Institute of America graduate. All the jewelry repairs are done by Hendrich or Randy Reynolds on site usually in about two to three days.

“We feel we have that guest service here and that knowledge behind us,” said Trey Wentling, store manager and Reynolds’ son-in-law.

He said in-person service will always be something the store will have over internet retailers.

“We have jewelry for everyone — everywhere from the $20 bracelets to the highest-quality diamond engagement rings,” Wentling said. “We try to provide services for everyone and merchandise for everyone.”

Reynolds said the family and its employees will still be visiting downtown, but as customers instead of business owners and employees.

“We want to thank our customers and thank the people of our area, and we hope that they follow us and come see us at our new location,” Reynolds said. “We still provide the same great service and product, and we look forward to seeing them out north of I-70.”