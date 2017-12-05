Trial set for Kansas woman accused in fatal DUI crash

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas woman accused of causing a fatal accident on January 21 agreed Monday to continue her trial once again and waived her right to a speedy trial.

Jane E. Hart, 65, is charged with two alternate counts of involuntary manslaughter with different theories of the crime. Both counts are level four felonies with a maximum sentence of over 14 years in prison.

Hart is accused of pulling in front of a motorcycle at 30th and Prairie Dunes Drive, which killed 62-year-old Charles Caselton from Burrton.

According to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department, Hart was eastbound on 30th Street and made a left turn onto Prairie Dunes Drive. She struck a motorcycle that was traveling westbound. Caselton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trial was scheduled to begin on Jan. 16, but has been pushed back to Feb. 20.

Judge Trish Rose also set a date of Jan. 22 to hear numerous motions filed by both sides in the case. The defense is asking that the PBT test results, blood test results, and all evidence from those findings be suppressed. The defense claims law enforcement officers conducted warrantless searches and says those tests were not freely given.

That is just one of several motions the defense has filed, while the state has at least three.