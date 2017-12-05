Hays Post

Strong earthquake felt across Kansas on Monday

by

NOBLE COUNTY- A strong earthquake centered in Oklahoma shook many areas of Kansas Monday night. The quake at 10:26p.m. measured a magnitude 4.2 and was centered approximately 15 miles north of Perry, Okla., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The National Weather Service in Wichita used social media to ask who felt it.

The quake was one of three recorded in Oklahoma on Monday. Officials are still working to determine possible damage.