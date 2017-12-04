Crews respond to fire on Leiker Road

UPDATE

Local fire crews were called to a structure fire at 1910 Leiker Road just before 5 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to Ellis County Fire Chief Darin Myers.

Upon arrival crews found a fire was in one apartment of a multi-family dwelling. Myers said the fire extended into the attic and one apartment suffered fire and smoke damage while the other apartment had smoke damage.

The fire was determined to have started in the furnace in the utility room of one apartment.

The ECFD was on scene for about two and a half hours.

Firefighters and emergency crews, including tanker trucks responded to home on Leiker Road at about 5 p.m. Monday.

A family living in the apartment where the fire broke out escaped without harm.

The fire was extinguished, but no other information was available Monday night.

Watch the Hays Post for more as it becomes available.

