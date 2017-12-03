Convicted Kansas sex offender sentenced a 2nd time for sex assault

RENO COUNTY— A Kansas man found guilty of two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy by a Reno County jury was sentenced Friday to over 37 years in prison.

Richard Dean McHenry, 57, was convicted for inappropriate sexual encounters with the victim that occurred in April of 2016.

The state argued for the maximum sentence after the judge denied defense motions for judgment of acquittal or a new trial. They argued that he should receive, at the very least, a new trial because of rulings made before trial that allowed McHenry’s ex-wife to testify about him doing the same thing to her when he was living in Jefferson County.

He was convicted of that crime in 2000 and was released from prison in 2010, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The defense also objected to body camera footage recorded while Sheriff’s Deputies were investigating the case. The judge stood by her earlier ruling and sentenced McHenry to the maximum allowed by law.

The sentence came after the victim read a prepared statement to the court and described the pain she still suffers today both mentally and physically. She noted that McHenry isn’t even being held accountable for some of the things he has done. She says she moved two states away to get as much distance as possible from him. She says it’s a miracle that she’s even here and that she can’t have a normal relationship because she finds it hard to trust anyone, especially men.

She also talked about losing her childhood. She told the judge that the worst part is that she lost her name with many in her community who blamed her, instead of him, for what happened.

District Attorney Keith Schroeder also noted that “the sheep allowed a wolf in their midst and then blamed the young lamb for what the wolf did.”

With the sentence, McHenry will most likely spend the rest of his life in prison. He will likely appeal the conviction and sentence.