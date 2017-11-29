Hays High student taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

A 14-year-old Hays High student was transported to the emergency room Tuesday after he was hit by a vehicle in the Hays High School parking lot.

According to Hays Police Lt. Brandon Wright, a 14-year-old male student was running in the parking lot just before 3 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle.

Wright said the student ran out between some parked cars and ran into the side of the front of a moving car.

The student suffered only minor injuries and was transported to the emergency room by Ellis County EMS, according to Wright.