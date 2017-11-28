Starbucks opens today

The new Starbucks location at Big Creek Crossing is now open.

In an earlier interview Jeff Simmons, the new manager, said the Starbucks will offer the usual offerings of coffee, some pastries, full line of Starbucks drinks, food and sandwiches.

The new store has both indoor and outdoor seating.

Prior to the store’s opening Starbucks corporate offered the following statement, “Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers, and we are happy to confirm that we will be opening a new drive-thru location later this month. Thank you for your interest in Starbucks …”