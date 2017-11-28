Kan. man killed by off-duty officer in Costco had no specific target

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Lenexa police say a man who was shot to death by an off-duty officer at a Costco in Kansas didn’t appear to have specific targets when he walked into the store screaming and waving a gun.

Investigators say 58-year-old Ronald Hunt was living in his truck in the Costco parking lot in Lenexa before he entered the store Sunday.

Lenexa Police spokesman Danny Chavez says investigators have not determined Hunt’s motive for terrorizing customers and employees before he was shot. He says Hunt apparently never fired his weapon.

The Kansas City Star reports Hunt was a long-haul trucker who lived in the cab of his truck.

Investigators have had a difficult time finding any relatives. The only address listed for Hunt was the Swift Transportation Kansas Terminal in Edwardsville, Kansas.

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine why a Kansas man entered a suburban Kansas City Costco with a handgun and began screaming, prompting an off-duty police officer to fatally shoot him.

Police identified the man shot to death Sunday at a Costco in Lenexa as 58-year-old Ronald Hunt, of Edwardsville. Witnesses and police said he was yelling and threatening customers when Kansas City, Kansas, police captain Michael Howell shot him while customers and employees fled.

Howell, who was shopping at the time, has 22 years of law enforcement experience. The police department said Monday Howell fired his weapon after being confronted with a deadly situation.

No one else was injured.

Hunt’s motive and why he was in the store are under investigation. A Johnson County police unit is leading the investigation.