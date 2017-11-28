Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

Hays Police: 26-year-old arrested after Saturday stabbing

by 5 Comments

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT
Hays Post

A 26-year-old man was arrested after an alleged stabbing Saturday morning in Hays.

According to Hays Police Lt. Brandon Wright, the Hays Police Department received a report of a stabbing just before 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of Milner.

Wright said the victim was attempting to break up a fight when he received a serious, but non-life-threatening stab wound to the arm.

The investigation into the incident led to the arrest of William Keith Wierman, 26, Saturday afternoon on suspicion of aggravated battery, according to Wright.

Wierman is currently being held in the Ellis County jail.

He is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

  • Censorship

    You can post comments here, but not on an article about FHSU being a white campus or on the Oborny court case. Hmmmm.

    • SkinheadCop

      Crime is the ultimate form of entertainment. How could they resist? The minorities are cause for conflict among the white masses.

    • LPC2

      Maybe because a good portion of Hays Post commentors can’t be trusted to stay respectful when it comes to certain topics?

      • Bubba

        You can’t blame people for being outraged on these certain topics you are referring to, can you?

    • Agree

      As much as I dislike stupid comments on Hays Post and the degree of hate and ridicule that comes along with it, I do have to agree with you. It either needs to be 100% of all articles can be commented on or no comments at all.

      By the way, you noted two articles that have been closed for commenting, but there are LOTS more that they have shut down over the years.

      It is sad and goes to show that it is all who you know and how much clout you have. It really is disgusting the degree to which people behind a computer will go, the ease in which it can occur, how many people are hurt by this comment section and the fact that Eagle employees can decide who gets ridiculed, hurt, etc. by a comment section and who will not be. That is some pull.