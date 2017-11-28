Hays Police: 26-year-old arrested after Saturday stabbing

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

A 26-year-old man was arrested after an alleged stabbing Saturday morning in Hays.

According to Hays Police Lt. Brandon Wright, the Hays Police Department received a report of a stabbing just before 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of Milner.

Wright said the victim was attempting to break up a fight when he received a serious, but non-life-threatening stab wound to the arm.

The investigation into the incident led to the arrest of William Keith Wierman, 26, Saturday afternoon on suspicion of aggravated battery, according to Wright.

Wierman is currently being held in the Ellis County jail.

He is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.