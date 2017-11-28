Ellis County Sheriff’s activity log Nov. 21 – 26

11/21/2017
Abandoned Vehicle, Rooks/Ellis County Line, 3:29 p.m.
Animal At Large, 100 block Burgundy Lane, Hays, 4:00 p.m.
Cattle Out, 1300 block Ellis Avenue, 5:15 p.m.
11/22/2017
Motor vehicle Accident with deer, 1800 block Locust Grove Road, 7:05 a.m.
Cattle Out, 1100 block Antonino Road, 7:59 a.m.
Liquor Offense, 2800 block Highway 183 Alternate, Hays, 11:00 p.m.
11/23/2017
Civil Transport, 2000 block Highway 40, Victoria, 3:17 a.m.
Liquor Offense, 1900 block Marshall Road, Hays, 4:25 a.m.
Out of County Criminal Transport, 12:55 p.m.
Civil Transport, 3600 block Vine Street, Hays, 1:28 p.m.
Warrant Service, 100 block West 12th Street, Hays, 5:48 p.m.
11/24/2017
Suicidal Subject, 2400 block Highway 40, Victoria, 3:54 p.m.
Motor vehicle Accident with deer, 1300 Noose Road, 6:34 p.m.
11/25/2017
Assault, 700 block Pfeifer Avenue, Victoria, 7:51 p.m.
Warrant Service, 100 block West 12th Street, Hays, 11:15 p.m.
11/26/2017
Unknown incident, 1400 block Schoenchen Road, 6:25 p.m.
Motor vehicle Accident with deer, 300 block Highway 40, Ellis, 7:05 p.m.