Coffee with a Cop set for Wednesday

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

Members of the public are invited to meet with members of the Hays Police Department during Coffee with a Cop from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the south McDonald’s in Hays.



Lt. Brandon Wright said the event allows residents to meet with members of the Hays Police Department in an informal setting.

“We don’t have any kind of a presentation,” Wright said. “We’ll have some officers down there and we’ll drink some coffee and, if anybody wants to come down and chat with us, they’re welcome to come down.”

Wright said it is also a good chance for people to meet with police officers or have them answer questions they may have.

Attendees get a free small McCafe coffee courtesy of McDonald’s.