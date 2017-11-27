Mercury hits record high levels this weekend in Hays

The unseasonably warm post-Thanksgiving weekend was a record-setter.

According to the Kansas State Ag Research Center in Hays, the high temperature record was set Saturday, shattering a record high that had stood for 75 years.

The high temperature of 84 degrees Saturday bested the former record of 79 degrees, set in 1942. Saturday also saw a more than 50-degree temperature swing, as the low Saturday was 32 degrees.

Monday’s high also is expected to approach record levels. The National Weather Service is calling for the mercury to top out at 78 degrees, which would topple the current record high of 75 degrees, set in 1933.

