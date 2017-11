Jody Sneath, age 35, of Quinter, passed away Saturday, November 25, 2017, Quinter.

Services will be held at Gove Community Bible Church, December 2, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., burial will follow at Baker Township Cemetery, Quinter.

Memorial In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Gove Community Bible Church.

Donations to the fund may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 901 South Main, Quinter, KS 67752.