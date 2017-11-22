Three injured in rollover accident on I-70 in Ellis County

Three people were injured in an accident early Wednesday morning on Interstate 70 in Ellis County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Toyota passenger car driven by Emma Nicole Cryer, 22, Eugene, Ore., was westbound on I-70 four miles east of Ellis when the driver fell asleep.

The car clipped the right rear of a 2017 Freightliner semi driven by Gregory T. Dermendzhiev, 57, Calgary, which was traveling in the same lane at a slower speed.

The car rolled at least once before coming to rest on its side in the south ditch.

Cryer and passengers Wesley David Ledesma, 25, Norman, Okla., and Amoree Kay Wagner, 19, Del City, Okla., were transported to Hays Medical Center for treatment.

Dermendzhiev and a passenger in the semi were not injured.

All involved were wearing seat belt, the KHP reported.