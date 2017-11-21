Hays Post

Local veterans honored at Hays Senior Center

by

Front Row L-R: Arris Johnson, Warren Hall, Dan Hoffman, Wendelin Schoenthaler, Robert Pokorny, Leroy Shuckman
Back Row L-R: Louis Kuhn, John Keefer, Virgil Hecker, Wilfred Kreutzer, Richard Younger, Alex Leiker, Jim Koerner, Gerald Thyfault.

Nov. 8 was a special day at the Hays Senior Center, honoring local veterans.

Upon entering the Center, 14 veterans were greeted in a friendly atmosphere of patriotism, camaraderie, appreciation, and thankfulness. Other meal participants in attendance wore patriotic colors.

Additionally, meal site participants had displays of pictures of their family veterans.

These veterans and patrons of the center, from various branches of the service, had a combined 36 years of military service,

Submitted by Nancy Augustine, Interim Executive Director

  • Son of Hays

    Thank you vets!