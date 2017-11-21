Local veterans honored at Hays Senior Center

Nov. 8 was a special day at the Hays Senior Center, honoring local veterans.

Upon entering the Center, 14 veterans were greeted in a friendly atmosphere of patriotism, camaraderie, appreciation, and thankfulness. Other meal participants in attendance wore patriotic colors.

Additionally, meal site participants had displays of pictures of their family veterans.

These veterans and patrons of the center, from various branches of the service, had a combined 36 years of military service,

Submitted by Nancy Augustine, Interim Executive Director