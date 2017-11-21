Free admittance for FHSU students to Saturday’s playoff football game

FHSU University Relations

The Fort Hays State University athletic department is giving FHSU students an early Christmas gift.

The athletic department will defer the cost of tickets for FHSU students for Saturday’s NCAA Division II football playoff game at Lewis Field Stadium.

Kickoff is 1 p.m., when the Tigers will host a playoff game for the first time ever. FHSU (11-0) will play Ferris State University (10-1) out of Big Rapids, Mich.

FHSU students with their Tiger ID card will be admitted free to the game. Students are admitted free to regular-season games, but the NCAA charges for all fans for postseason events. Therefore, the athletic department decided to pick up the charge for current students.

General admission and reserved tickets can be purchased by calling the FHSU Athletic Office at (785) 628-4050 or by going online to the following link: http://bit.ly/1AC5NKY.

Because of the home playoff football game, start time for Saturday’s Tiger women’s and men’s basketball games have been moved back half an hour from their original time. The FHSU women will tip off with Sterling College at Gross Memorial College at 5:30 p.m., followed by the FHSU-Sterling men’s game at 7:30.