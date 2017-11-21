Hays Post

Ellis Co. treasurer tells commission taxes will be late; doesn’t take questions on the issue

Lisa Schlegel

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT
Ellis County Treasurer Lisa Schlegel told the county commission Monday the 2017 tax statements will be mailed out late and then refused to answer questions at Monday’s meeting.

Schlegel informed the commission of the delay in a prepared statement that she read to the commission. Before reading the statement, Schlegel said she did not want to be interrupted and then walked out of the meeting without taking questions.

In her statement, Schlegel said Ellis County Clerk Donna Maskus is “not meeting the state law dictating a deadline of Nov. 1 for her to turn over tax calculation information to the treasurer’s office.”

“Until we have that information, our office is unable to move forward in mailing out tax statements each year,” she said.

Schlegel said her office received all of the required information on Nov. 16.

After reading her statement, Schlegel immediately turned and left the chambers.

“I guess we’re not going to ask her questions,” said Commission Dean Haselhorst. “She left. I had questions.”

She said she would instead answer questions with the commissioners on an individual basis.

According to Maskus, Ellis County officials have been waiting on valuations from other counties.

The process was also delayed by a software issue with the new joint K-State Extension District, the Cottonwood Extension District.

The Extension district is funded through a tax levy of 1.5 mills for Barton and Ellis counties. Maskus said the county’s software provider, Computer Information Concepts, was not set up for Ellis County. There was also a calculation error on truck values.

Maskus said in a statement, “all of these issues were out of control for the Ellis County Clerk’s Office.”

The first-half tax deadline is still Dec. 20, according to Schlegel, but the treasurer’s office will not begin assessing interest and penalties until Jan. 3 because of the delay.

Statement from Ellis County Clerk Donna Maskus
To Ellis County Taxpayers
For a clarification as to why the process for the 2017 Ellis County tax statements is delayed was due to issues including waiting on values from other counties, the new joint extension district causing a new challenge for our software vendor, and with a calculation error on truck values. I apologize for these circumstances, but all of these issues were out of the control for the Ellis County Clerk’s Office. Please let me know if you have any questions by calling the Ellis County Clerk’s Office at 785-628-9410.

Donna Maskus
Ellis County Clerk/Election Officer

In other business, the commission:

• Approved the hiring of Dr. Lynn Fisher as the medical director for the Ellis County Health Department.

• Approved a contract for $27,700 with Burwell Roofing to replace the roof on the Noxious Weed Shop and Office Building.

EMS Director Kerry McCue also informed the commission the county has received a grant that will allow it to purchase three cardiac monitors. The grant, from Hays Medical Center Foundation and the Hadley Foundation, totals $95,350.

The Public Building Commission also met Monday night and Project Manager Phillip Smith-Hanes, also the Ellis County administrator, informed the board the latest architectural estimate for remodeling 601 Main Street is $342,500. Smith-Hanes said that only addresses the drainage and water issues on the exterior of the building and ADA requirements and new carpet on the interior.

The county rents the building from the PBC, and Smith-Hanes said the county might have to increase rent payments to pay for the improvements.

  • Reality

    Very strange actions by the treasurer; throw another official under the bus, drop the mic and walk out.

  • Blame everyone else first

    Wow, professional acting in a professional manner. She’s lucky Maskus is the nicest person ever.

  • Wasn’t she elected?

    Try treating your boss like that and see what happens. I get the feeling this will not be the last of the finger pointing blame game and refusing to take repsoinsibility that we are going to see with this one.

  • just a comment

    Yes, she was elected by the people of Ellis County. She has never held a real job and is in way over her head. She isn’t making friends very fast and doesn’t think she needs to work together with the other elected officials & county employees. She makes no eye contact and doesn’t meet the public very well. Very inexperienced as well.

  • Really

    Lets not forget that Maskus has not meet this deadline since she has been in office. I don’t care how nice a person is, you still have a job to do. Oh and there are state laws that the numbers from other counties have to be turned into the clerk by a certain time. (Which these were always received by Clerk Klaus in plenty of time) Not the new Treasurer’s fault she called out an on going issue that no one else had the guts to. Or would you rather her do what Ann did and violate state law by doing it for Maskus and taking the blame for er?