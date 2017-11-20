Hays Post

🎥 New HFD truck ‘looks sharp’, more maneuverable

by 6 Comments

Hays City Commissioner Sandy Jacobs sits in the driver’s seat of the new HFD fire truck Thu. night.

By BECKY KISER
Hays Post

Although they agreed it would be “an awesome view,” none of the Hays city commissioners accepted the invitation Thursday night to climb the 78-foot ladder on the city’s new fire truck.

Commissioner Sandy Jacobs and Vice-Mayor James Meier did however, climb up into the driver’s seat of the double cab which seats six firefighters. Jacobs likened it to “an airplane cockpit” and declared “it’s cool.”

The commissioners, along with Asst. City Manager Toby Wood and Finance Director Kim Rupp, were given a tour of the truck by Hays Fire Department Lt. Travis Brungardt and several other on-duty firefighters.

The 2016 Rosenbauer America pumper-ladder truck was purchased from Hays Fire and Rescue Sales and Service a couple months ago. It has a lighter duty ladder, no front bucket, and is more compact than the 2002 pumper-ladder truck it replaced, Brungardt explained.

The other truck had four outriggers with a 20-foot spread; the new truck has two stabilizing jacks with a 15-foot spread. “They also deploy a lot faster,” noted Brungardt. “The aerial ladder also raises and extends more quickly.” The other truck had a 104-foot ladder, but Brungardt believes that’s not a big loss.

“Today’s street construction is more narrow with more cul-de-sacs, and we’ve got to have better placement. If people are parked on both sides of the road, we can still get access in. It turns tighter and is more maneuverable.”

The new truck is also more environmentally friendly and meets newer emission standards, according to Brungardt. “It burns a little more cleaner than the old trucks.”

“Aside from the fact that it looks sharp,” Brungardt told the group he’s most excited about the quiet cab.

“The old trucks, the cabs sit right over the engine compartment so it makes it hard for me to communicate with my driver. This one, we’ve got the built-in headsets and communicate with each other through those. It used to be that I had to talk loudly and almost shout across the cab. I like to talk to the guys when we’re en route to an emergency scene and start prepping on what we’re going to do. This makes a difference in that aspect.”

Brungardt pointed out the specialized tools the truck carries, along with its 300-gallon water tank. “It can handle car fires. We can get started on a fire while we’re waiting on a water supply if we have to.

“We’re well-equipped to handle emergencies,” he said. “People call us for all sorts of emergencies. This truck allows us to perform fire-fighting activities, basic rescues, automobile accidents, and medical emergencies.”

“We’re proud that you’re able to have this,” said Jacobs.

HFD sold its 2002 pumper-ladder truck for $125,000, resulting in a final cost of $476,850 for the current truck.

  • Wyatt

    Half a million dollars for “its cool.” What a waste.

    • agreed

      agreed. if our commish was really serious about spending they could have researched this purchase more and purchased a quality fire truck without all these bells and whistles for a lot, lot less. a half a million dollars is a lot of money for one vehicle folks.

      • Agree Too!

        Totally agree with both of you! And if they needed a new truck I get the concept of purchasing “local” however; when it comes to tax payers money they really could have found the same truck for a lot less elsewhere. I sure hope this new truck pays off.

  • ignorance is bliss

    Actually, if you paid any attention at all you would know they went thru a competitive bid process and this was the lowest bid overall. And you would know the reason it has all the ‘bells and whistles’ is because it was a sales model. All talked about and noted when they bought it months ago. So, a lot like how buying the floor model is cheaper, that’s what they did here. But please, by all means, continue to be outraged and ignorant.

    • just sayin

      i did pay attention. i used to be a firefighter. half a million dollars for a truck is outrageous. our commission just didn’t take the time to make our fire chief go back to the drawing board and submit a truck that would do the job it needs to do for a lot less money. in other words a truck without all the bells and whistles.

  • Haysdaze

    Yeah it’s a cool truck. But i’m sure the article isnt going to go into all the technical details on why this truck was chosen over others. Also this truck was a demo model, so that saved the city a chunk of money over buying a brand spankin’ new one. Remember, what you read in Hayspost, Hays Daily, etc is probably only a portion of the whole story!