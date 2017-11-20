🎥 New HFD truck ‘looks sharp’, more maneuverable

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Although they agreed it would be “an awesome view,” none of the Hays city commissioners accepted the invitation Thursday night to climb the 78-foot ladder on the city’s new fire truck.

Commissioner Sandy Jacobs and Vice-Mayor James Meier did however, climb up into the driver’s seat of the double cab which seats six firefighters. Jacobs likened it to “an airplane cockpit” and declared “it’s cool.”

The commissioners, along with Asst. City Manager Toby Wood and Finance Director Kim Rupp, were given a tour of the truck by Hays Fire Department Lt. Travis Brungardt and several other on-duty firefighters.

The 2016 Rosenbauer America pumper-ladder truck was purchased from Hays Fire and Rescue Sales and Service a couple months ago. It has a lighter duty ladder, no front bucket, and is more compact than the 2002 pumper-ladder truck it replaced, Brungardt explained.

The other truck had four outriggers with a 20-foot spread; the new truck has two stabilizing jacks with a 15-foot spread. “They also deploy a lot faster,” noted Brungardt. “The aerial ladder also raises and extends more quickly.” The other truck had a 104-foot ladder, but Brungardt believes that’s not a big loss.

“Today’s street construction is more narrow with more cul-de-sacs, and we’ve got to have better placement. If people are parked on both sides of the road, we can still get access in. It turns tighter and is more maneuverable.”

The new truck is also more environmentally friendly and meets newer emission standards, according to Brungardt. “It burns a little more cleaner than the old trucks.”

“Aside from the fact that it looks sharp,” Brungardt told the group he’s most excited about the quiet cab.

“The old trucks, the cabs sit right over the engine compartment so it makes it hard for me to communicate with my driver. This one, we’ve got the built-in headsets and communicate with each other through those. It used to be that I had to talk loudly and almost shout across the cab. I like to talk to the guys when we’re en route to an emergency scene and start prepping on what we’re going to do. This makes a difference in that aspect.”

Brungardt pointed out the specialized tools the truck carries, along with its 300-gallon water tank. “It can handle car fires. We can get started on a fire while we’re waiting on a water supply if we have to.

“We’re well-equipped to handle emergencies,” he said. “People call us for all sorts of emergencies. This truck allows us to perform fire-fighting activities, basic rescues, automobile accidents, and medical emergencies.”

“We’re proud that you’re able to have this,” said Jacobs.

HFD sold its 2002 pumper-ladder truck for $125,000, resulting in a final cost of $476,850 for the current truck.