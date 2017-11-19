Man caught transporting marijuana through Kansas enters plea

RENO COUNTY — A Michigan man jailed on August 16, after being caught with a large quantity of marijuana entered a guilty as charged plea in Reno County District Court Thursday.

Douglas Wyatt Kiss, 21, Big Rapids, MI., entered the plea to possession of marijuana with intent to sell for an amount of 21 ounces, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia also for distribution.

Kiss is also accused of speeding. Deputies say he was traveling north on Kansas 14 at 56th Street at 89-mph in a 65-mph zone.

A Reno County Sheriff’s Deputy managed to stop the vehicle. Upon contact, the officer could smell the odor of marijuana. The driver told the deputy that he had the marijuana, which he apparently brought from Colorado. He was given the drugs in Colorado and told to take them to Joplin, Missouri.

In the trunk, officers found 17 black containers labeled “THC for medical use only,” four bags with the same label and a pickle jar. Each container was full of the green leafy substance. There was also a food sealer in the trunk.

With the plea, Kiss is scheduled to be sentenced on December 15. Both sides are expected to recommend three years of community corrections.