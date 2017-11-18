Police: Kansas teen hospitalized after hit by a car

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury accident that injured a 13-year old boy.

Just before 6p.m. Friday, police were sent to the intersection of Schilling and Royal Drive in Salina after a report of a child struck by a car, according to Sgt. Brent Rupert.

He said a Chevy Aveo was westbound on Schilling and attempted to pass a Chevy Camaro that was waiting to turn left onto Royal Drive.

The Aveo drove into eastbound traffic before cutting back in front of the Camaro, according to Rupert. The Aveo locked up the brakes before striking the boy crossing the street on a scooter. The impact threw the boy nearly 30-feet, according to Rupert. A girl was also crossing the street was not injured.

The boy was transported to Salina Regional Health Center in critical condition, according to Rupert. He was then transferred by ambulance to Wesleyan Medical Center in Wichita.

Police made no arrests and released no additional details on Saturday.