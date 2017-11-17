Ellis County jobless rate falls to 2 percent in October

KDOL

Preliminary estimates reported by the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) and Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.6 percent in October. This was down from 3.8 percent in September and down from 4.3 percent in October 2016.

“In October, 3,383 additional Kansans became employed,” said Kansas Secretary of Labor, Lana Gordon. “This grew the labor force and factored into the unemployment rate dropping to 3.6 percent, the lowest it has been since August 2000.”

In Ellis County, the jobless rate fell from 2.3 percent in September to an even 2.0 percent in October. Only Rooks and Graham County posted an unemployment rate above 3 percent, while Norton County’s unemployment rate was just 1.7 percent. Click HERE for an interactive map.

Seasonally adjusted job estimates indicate total Kansas nonfarm jobs decreased by 1,700 from September. Private sector jobs, a subset of total nonfarm jobs, decreased by 1,700 from the previous month.

“The net change for total nonfarm job estimates in October was relatively small, decreasing by 0.1 percent over the month,” said Labor Economist, Emilie Doerksen. “One industry contributing to this loss was retail trade. Following national trends, retailers in Kansas hired fewer seasonal workers than expected in October.”

Since October 2016, Kansas lost 5,200 seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs and 4,700 private sector jobs.