Beware: Hays Police Department warns of ATM, gas pump skimmers

HPD

The Hays Police Department has taken three reports of people’s credit card information possibly being taken by a skimmer. Skimmers are sometimes placed inside a gas pump or ATM slot where you place your debit or credit card.

The skimmer might be hard to see. They collect the information off the cards as they are placed into the slots and the criminals will later use the information off the cards to make purchases. It is important that if you see something sticking out of a slot on a gas pump or ATM that you report it. It is also important that you monitor your credit and debit card accounts to make sure your information is not being used illegally.

If you have any information on someone using skimmers in Hays please contact the Hays Police Department at (785) 625-1030.