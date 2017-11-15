Kansas teen hospitalized after Rush County rear-end crash

RUSH COUNTY — A Ness County teen was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Wednesday in Rush County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by Makenzie S. Braun, 17, Bazine, was westbound on Kansas 96 at Alexander Road. The vehicle rear-ended a 2011 Ford Truck driven by Andrew S. Moran, 32, Rush Center, that had slowed to make a right turn.

Braun was transported to Rush County Memorial Hospital. Moran was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.