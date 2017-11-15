Hays school district releases cost of failed bond

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Hays USD 489 released Wednesday the costs for the recent attempt to pass a $78.5 million bond issue on Nov. 7.

Sixty percent of USD 489 voters cast ballots against the proposal.

The district spent $12,272 for educational materials, mailings and general supplies.

Placing the special question on the ballot cost the district $1,689. Had the district had a special election to pose the bond question, the cost to the district would have been $18,000-$20,000, according to Tracy Kaiser, the district’s director of finance. $278 was spent on legal notices.

The district hired an architectural firm, DLR, to guide discussion and assist in developing the bond question. The firm also helped promote the bond, but passage of the bond was a condition of payment for its services.

A pro-bond group also raised private money to help promote the bond.

The bond would have built two new elementary schools to replace Lincoln and Wilson schools. Renovations would have been done to Roosevelt Elementary School, the middle school and high school, including the addition of a new auditorium at HHS.

O’Loughlin Elementary School would have been renovated to accommodate the Westside program, Early Childhood Connections and the Learning Center.

Secured entrances, storm shelters and right-sized classrooms were also part of the bond proposal.

Voters also rejected a $94-million bond issue in June 2016.

It has been more than 25 years since Hays passed its last bond issue.

Superintendent John Thissen said the district still has many facility needs that need to be addressed, and another bond attempt is likely. He said he thought the district should not wait to begin the process to create another bond.

The district’s next step will be to conduct surveys and review why those who voted no did so.