Ellis County Sheriff’s activity log Nov. 9 – 13

11/07/2017

Theft, 2000 block E 8th Street, Hays, 6:30 p.m. > 9:30 p.m.

11/08/2017

Drug Offenses, 1200 block Vine Street, Hays, 10:08 p.m. > 11:59 p.m.

11/09/2017

Criminal Transport, Stockton, 10:57 a.m.

Found/Lost Property, 1500 block West 27th Street, Hays, 12:39 p.m. >10/10/2017 12:00 a.m.

Criminal Transport, Stockton, 2:10 p.m.

Civil Transport, Ellis, 2:27 p.m.

Cattle Out, 2600 block, 130th Avenue, Ellis, 5:33 p.m.

Motor vehicle accident with a deer, I70 Milepost 148, 9:05 p.m.

11/10/2017

Criminal Trespass, Schoenchen, 8:44 a.m.

Civil Dispute, 2000 block 350th Avenue, 12:13 p.m.

Criminal Transport, Wakeeney, 3:09 p.m.

Cattle Out, 2500 block 130th Avenue, Hays, 5:02:17 p.m.

Civil Transport, Wakeeney, 6:54 p.m.

11/11/2017

Create Public Nuisance, 2500 130th Avenue, Ellis County, 7:24 a.m.

Cattle Out, 2500 block 130th Avenue, Ellis, 5:41 p.m.

Cattle Out, I70 Milepost 157, 5:53 p.m.

Warrant Service, 100 block West 12th Street, Hays, 8:10 p.m.

Civil Transport, 1900 block, Highway 40, Hays, 10:59 p.m.

11/12/2017

Criminal Damage to Property, 2010 block Chetolah Gold Road, 4:45 p.m.

Cattle Out, 900 block Highway 40, 5:03 p.m.

Cattle Out, Ellis County, 5:21 p.m.

Driving While Suspended/Revoked, 900 block 280th Avenue, 5:29:06 p.m.

11/13/2017

Civil Transport, Ellis County, 8:00 a.m.

Civil Transport, Russell County, 9:58 a.m.

Credit Card Violations, 1200 block Fort Street, Hays, 1:47 p.m.

Found/Lost Property,1200 block Fort Street, Hays, 1:57 p.m. > 2:00 p.m.

Criminal Transport, 2:04 p.m.

Warrant Service, Ellis County, 2:45 p.m. > 3:00 p.m.

Criminal Damage to Property, Ellis County, 4:21 p.m.

Disturbance – Fight, 2300 block East 7th Street, Hays, 4:03 p.m.

Cattle Out, 600 block 210th Avenue, 9:21 p.m.